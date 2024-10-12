Evexia Wealth LLC Has $615,000 Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Evexia Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter worth $206,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 24,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,043,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,220. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $41.06 and a 52 week high of $49.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.04.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

