Evexia Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Evexia Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,781 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 4,426 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.5% of Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 176 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,060. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total transaction of $428,967.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company's stock, valued at $446,721.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 31,751 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,973 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE MCD traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $305.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,775,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,543. The company’s 50-day moving average is $290.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.60. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $306.96. The stock has a market cap of $218.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.50.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

See Also

