Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Evogene from $30.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Get Evogene alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on EVGN

Evogene Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ EVGN opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average is $5.48. Evogene has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The stock has a market cap of $106.75 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.40.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter. Evogene had a negative net margin of 210.26% and a negative return on equity of 72.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evogene

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evogene stock. Renaissance Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. 10.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evogene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.