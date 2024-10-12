Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON) Short Interest Update

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,300 shares, a decline of 84.1% from the September 15th total of 655,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 640,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 21.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Expion360 Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of XPON opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average is $1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Expion360 has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $639.00.

Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. Expion360 had a negative net margin of 168.29% and a negative return on equity of 176.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expion360 will post -30 EPS for the current year.

Expion360 Company Profile

Expion360 Inc designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It provides battery monitors; direct current battery chargers; various models of industrial tie-downs; power generators AURA POWERCAP; terminal blocks; and bus bars.

