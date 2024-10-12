F3 Uranium (CVE:FUU) Shares Down 10.7% – Time to Sell?

F3 Uranium Corp. (CVE:FUU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 10.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 664,788 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 852,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$0.70 price target on F3 Uranium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

F3 Uranium Stock Up 2.0 %

About F3 Uranium

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.23, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a current ratio of 8.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$127.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 2.37.

F3 Uranium Corp. operates as a uranium project generator and exploration company. The company holds 100% interests in the Clearwater West property that comprises 3 contiguous claims covering 11,786 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Patterson Lake North property that consists of 43 claims covering 39,946 hectares situated in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Wales Lake property that comprises 31 claims covering an area of 42,134 hectares located in southwest Athabasca basin; and the Key Lake area portfolio consisting of the Bird Lake, Grey Island, Hobo Lake, Lazy Edward Bay, and Seahorse Lake properties, which comprise 63 claims and 39,933 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

