Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Given New $2,109.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $1,967.00 to $2,109.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $1,725.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,879.00 to $2,130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,787.08.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of FICO stock opened at $2,028.64 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac has a 52 week low of $811.99 and a 52 week high of $2,043.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.74 billion, a PE ratio of 106.66, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,821.36 and its 200-day moving average is $1,525.65.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.34). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $447.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.53 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,735.00, for a total transaction of $3,123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,625. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total transaction of $5,091,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,065,174.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,800 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,735.00, for a total value of $3,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,625. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,261 shares of company stock worth $26,291,370. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fair Isaac

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 11.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,608,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

