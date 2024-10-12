Family Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,314 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $6,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFEM. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 118,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 21,551 shares during the last quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $17,677,000. Abel Hall LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,866,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 12,016 shares during the period. Finally, ARK & TLK Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,294,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $28.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.63. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $22.28 and a 52-week high of $28.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.