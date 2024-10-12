Family Wealth Partners LLC Has $34.41 Million Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial makes up approximately 17.6% of Family Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Family Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.20% of LPL Financial worth $34,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 360.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in LPL Financial by 74.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on LPL Financial from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $313.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.23.

LPLA opened at $248.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $219.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.19 and a 12-month high of $289.88.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 52.14%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.06%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

