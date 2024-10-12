Family Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 145,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 27,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Service Properties Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 85,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Service Properties Trust by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the period. 77.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Service Properties Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ SVC opened at $4.75 on Friday. Service Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $8.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.35. The stock has a market cap of $787.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Service Properties Trust ( NASDAQ:SVC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $512.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.33 million. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Service Properties Trust will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SVC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Service Properties Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SVC

About Service Properties Trust

(Free Report)

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.