Family Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Family Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of Family Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.97. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.67 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2883 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

