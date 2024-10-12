Family Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Family Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 2.7% of Family Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $176.29 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $176.40. The stock has a market cap of $125.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.29.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

