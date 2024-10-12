FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Acquires 41 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,492 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.4% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in Visa by 970.0% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Visa Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:V opened at $277.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $228.03 and a 12 month high of $293.07. The company has a market capitalization of $506.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $274.16 and its 200 day moving average is $272.72.
Visa Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.25%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $317.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.04.
Insider Activity at Visa
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
