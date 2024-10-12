FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Buys 207 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FTV shares. Mizuho raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fortive in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.36.

Insider Activity at Fortive

In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 6,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $508,141.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,135.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 6,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $508,141.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,135.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 14,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $1,049,657.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,281.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:FTV opened at $78.01 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $63.05 and a 52 week high of $87.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 12.85%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Articles

