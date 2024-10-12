FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Cuts Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,813,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,777,935,000 after acquiring an additional 371,517 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,456,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,759,000 after purchasing an additional 363,201 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,390,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,221,000 after purchasing an additional 30,147 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,173,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,534,000 after buying an additional 95,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,068,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,776,000 after buying an additional 13,629 shares during the last quarter.

IYW opened at $155.00 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $100.84 and a 12-month high of $158.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.21.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

