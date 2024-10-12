FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Increases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,007 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $31,246,000. Burford Brothers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $978,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1,284.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,121 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.16.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $95.55 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,327.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.