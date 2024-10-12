FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Purchases New Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in PayPal by 65.8% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded shares of PayPal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.47.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL opened at $80.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.13. The firm has a market cap of $82.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $82.00.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.