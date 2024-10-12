FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Sells 18,066 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH decreased its stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,066 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGY. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé in the second quarter valued at $134,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nestlé during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 421.4% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 61.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nestlé in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Nestlé Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $98.01 on Friday. Nestlé S.A. has a 12-month low of $96.36 and a 12-month high of $117.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.22 and a 200 day moving average of $103.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NSRGY shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nestlé from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NSRGY

About Nestlé

(Free Report)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.