Ferguson Shapiro LLC Has $4.96 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,244 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.9% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 7,196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $88,708,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,312 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $417,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HD opened at $411.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The company has a market cap of $409.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $420.03.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.57%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Loop Capital upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Daiwa America raised Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.38.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

