Ferguson Shapiro LLC Lowers Position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,324 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC owned 0.08% of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 36.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,907,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,114,000 after purchasing an additional 511,163 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,615,000 after acquiring an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,054,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,186,000 after acquiring an additional 133,540 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management increased its position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 686,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,427,000 after acquiring an additional 113,836 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 642,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,507,000 after acquiring an additional 49,579 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:LGOV opened at $21.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.44. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $23.64.

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

