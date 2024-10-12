Fermata Advisors LLC Has $90,000 Stock Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Fermata Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,006 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 831.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Coeur Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coeur Mining Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Coeur Mining stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average of $5.70. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $7.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $222.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CDE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Coeur Mining from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

About Coeur Mining

(Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

