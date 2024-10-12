Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 753 ($9.85) and last traded at GBX 754 ($9.87), with a volume of 494420 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 773 ($10.12).

FEVR has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,150 ($15.05) to GBX 1,000 ($13.09) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,720 ($35.60) to GBX 2,650 ($34.68) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,450 ($18.98) to GBX 1,325 ($17.34) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,511 ($19.77).

The company has a market capitalization of £895.40 million, a PE ratio of 4,036.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 841.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 997.72.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.85 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Fevertree Drinks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,947.37%.

Fevertree Drinks PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers Indian, Mediterranean, summer garden, elderflower, cucumber, damson and sloe berry, rhubarb and raspberry, aromatic, lemon, and Clementine tonic water products; pink grapefruit, soda water, raspberry and orange blossom, Mexican lime, Italian blood orange, white grape and apricot sodas; Silician, premium, and Madagascan cola and lemonades; British apple with garden mint, ginger, Sicilian lemonade, sparkling Mexican lime, Italian white grape and apricot, and light raspberry and rose lemonade softdrinks; and gingers.

