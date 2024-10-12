Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Short Interest Update

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,289,700 shares, a growth of 248.8% from the September 15th total of 656,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 180.3 days.
Fibra UNO Price Performance
Shares of Fibra UNO stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.20. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,699. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1.36. Fibra UNO has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $1.95.
Fibra UNO Company Profile
