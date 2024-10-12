Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV) Shares Sold by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 173.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 3,295.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.31. The stock had a trading volume of 76,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,366. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.67. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $31.34.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (FELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap value stocks belonging to a broad US equity value index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELV was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

