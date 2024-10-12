Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) PT Raised to $59.00

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FNF. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.40.

FNF opened at $60.45 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Financial has a 12-month low of $37.10 and a 12-month high of $62.11. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.57.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 57.31%.

In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $103,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,206 shares in the company, valued at $803,585.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FNF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,875,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,102,000 after purchasing an additional 728,768 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.6% in the first quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 16,249,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,836,000 after buying an additional 1,424,767 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,181,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,332,000 after buying an additional 640,829 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,937,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,436,000 after buying an additional 184,078 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,428,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,421,000 after buying an additional 77,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

