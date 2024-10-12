Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Holdings Raised by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,759,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,507 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned 0.88% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $82,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

FBND stock remained flat at $46.07 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,716,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,133. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $42.45 and a 12 month high of $47.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

