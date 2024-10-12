Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Acquires 4,932 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 510.9% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 13,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth $739,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 145.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 152,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 90,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $163,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,191. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 29,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $493,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,037. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $163,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,191. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,012 shares of company stock worth $3,417,117 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on HPE. Bank of America raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.36.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $20.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average of $18.89. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

