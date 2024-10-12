Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,525 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3,584.9% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 141,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after buying an additional 10,810 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 410.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 115,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,227,000 after buying an additional 92,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 4,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $71.05 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $57.20 and a 12-month high of $73.24. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.15.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

