Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Has $536,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOE. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,416,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,266,000 after buying an additional 169,810 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 978,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,987,000 after acquiring an additional 26,889 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 919,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,276,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15,570.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 903,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,947,000 after purchasing an additional 897,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 812,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

VOE opened at $167.43 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $168.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.24 and a 200-day moving average of $155.94. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

