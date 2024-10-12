Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Purchases 617 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

LNT stock opened at $59.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.65 and its 200 day moving average is $53.79. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $46.80 and a 52 week high of $61.09.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

LNT has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

