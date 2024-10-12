Financial Contrast: Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) & LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) and Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares LXP Industrial Trust and Four Corners Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LXP Industrial Trust 9.50% 1.51% 0.80% Four Corners Property Trust 37.01% 7.72% 3.95%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.5% of LXP Industrial Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.7% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of LXP Industrial Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LXP Industrial Trust $340.42 million 8.31 $30.38 million $0.04 240.25 Four Corners Property Trust $250.61 million 10.59 $95.34 million $1.07 26.78

This table compares LXP Industrial Trust and Four Corners Property Trust”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Four Corners Property Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LXP Industrial Trust. Four Corners Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LXP Industrial Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for LXP Industrial Trust and Four Corners Property Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LXP Industrial Trust 0 1 3 0 2.75 Four Corners Property Trust 0 2 2 0 2.50

LXP Industrial Trust presently has a consensus target price of $11.25, suggesting a potential upside of 17.07%. Four Corners Property Trust has a consensus target price of $29.67, suggesting a potential upside of 3.55%. Given LXP Industrial Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LXP Industrial Trust is more favorable than Four Corners Property Trust.

Dividends

LXP Industrial Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Four Corners Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. LXP Industrial Trust pays out 1,300.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Four Corners Property Trust pays out 129.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility and Risk

LXP Industrial Trust has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Four Corners Property Trust has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Four Corners Property Trust beats LXP Industrial Trust on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

