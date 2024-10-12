First Affirmative Financial Network Boosts Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $260.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $250.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.77. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.50 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $77.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $251.00 to $246.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.22.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

