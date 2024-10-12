First Affirmative Financial Network Grows Position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,935,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,495,000 after buying an additional 159,410 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 959,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,359,000 after acquiring an additional 193,126 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 362,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,270,000 after acquiring an additional 20,890 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 136,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after acquiring an additional 75,160 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 391.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 109,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 86,810 shares during the period.

Get American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $50.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.58. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $51.63.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.