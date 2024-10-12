First Affirmative Financial Network Grows Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,970 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 0.9% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,185,644 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $419,671,000 after purchasing an additional 19,355 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,786 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,676,000. Finally, Burford Brothers Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,134,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.89, for a total transaction of $533,850.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,172,468.33. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.75, for a total transaction of $295,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,493,681. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.89, for a total value of $533,850.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,172,468.33. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 252,443 shares of company stock valued at $133,105,284. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ META opened at $589.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $538.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $505.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.40 and a 12 month high of $602.95.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 34.16%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 21.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 10.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, October 7th. Pivotal Research started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $780.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $643.00 to $811.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $609.71.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

