First Affirmative Financial Network Has $902,000 Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1,009.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,226 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 72.7% during the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $181.48 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.83 and a 52-week high of $186.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 184.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen upgraded Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Broadcom from $173.50 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.29.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $3,456,432.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380,560 shares in the company, valued at $69,596,812.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.32, for a total value of $3,446,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,151,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,497,131.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $3,456,432.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 380,560 shares in the company, valued at $69,596,812.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 295,130 shares of company stock worth $50,646,622 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

