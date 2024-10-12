First Affirmative Financial Network Increases Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,646 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 911.1% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 637.5% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.57, for a total value of $471,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,643,548.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.57, for a total value of $471,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,643,548.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.44, for a total transaction of $177,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,887,927.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,347 shares of company stock valued at $7,774,637 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.60.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $282.39 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.66 and a 1 year high of $328.99. The stock has a market cap of $76.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $268.79 and a 200 day moving average of $286.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

