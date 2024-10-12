First Affirmative Financial Network Purchases 2,124 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 38.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1,614.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays upgraded AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup upgraded AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $77.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.46. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $87.68.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 47.34%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

