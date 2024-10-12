First Affirmative Financial Network Purchases New Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,398 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its position in NIKE by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 30,906 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $15,875,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Daiwa America downgraded shares of NIKE from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

NIKE stock opened at $82.14 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.75 and a 12-month high of $123.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

