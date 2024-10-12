First Affirmative Financial Network Trims Stock Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

First Affirmative Financial Network cut its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 2.6% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Toyota Motor Stock Performance
Toyota Motor stock opened at $174.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $234.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $159.04 and a 12 month high of $255.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.13 and its 200-day moving average is $203.45.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Friday, June 14th.
About Toyota Motor
Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.
