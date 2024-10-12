First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) Short Interest Update

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, an increase of 1,127.7% from the September 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.9 days.

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of FCA stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.02. 8,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,262. First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $24.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.70. The company has a market cap of $9.46 million, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.57.

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.5414 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.30%.

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (FCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX China index. The fund tracks the Defined China Index. The alpha-seeking index employs a quantitative methodology to select stocks based on both value and growth factors. FCA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

