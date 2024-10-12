First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 139,500 shares, an increase of 262.3% from the September 15th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 192,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYLS. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 17,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 57,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HYLS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.86. 120,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,899. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $42.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

