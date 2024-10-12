First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF (BATS:MDEV) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Here’s Why

First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF (BATS:MDEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.91 and last traded at $21.91. Approximately 18 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.03.

First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.76.

About First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Indxx Global Medical Devices ETF (MDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Medical Equipment index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that gives global exposure to the medical equipment industry. MDEV was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.