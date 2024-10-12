First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.97 and traded as high as $4.12. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 51,419 shares trading hands.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.88.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,998 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 12,408 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 173,378 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 14,718 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 10,654 shares during the period.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

