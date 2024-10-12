First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.97 and traded as high as $4.12. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 51,419 shares trading hands.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.88.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.76%.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.
