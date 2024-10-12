First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Short Interest Update

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 181,600 shares, a growth of 212.6% from the September 15th total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 680,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD remained flat at $44.43 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,927. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.79. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $46.80.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

