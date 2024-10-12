FIT Hon Teng (OTCMKTS:FITGF) & Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Critical Comparison

FIT Hon Teng (OTCMKTS:FITGF – Get Free Report) and Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares FIT Hon Teng and Richardson Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FIT Hon Teng N/A N/A N/A Richardson Electronics -0.40% -0.24% -0.20%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.9% of Richardson Electronics shares are held by institutional investors. 32.5% of Richardson Electronics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FIT Hon Teng N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Richardson Electronics $197.60 million 0.98 $60,000.00 $0.28 48.57

This table compares FIT Hon Teng and Richardson Electronics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Richardson Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than FIT Hon Teng.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for FIT Hon Teng and Richardson Electronics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FIT Hon Teng 0 0 0 0 N/A Richardson Electronics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Richardson Electronics has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.41%. Given Richardson Electronics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Richardson Electronics is more favorable than FIT Hon Teng.

Summary

Richardson Electronics beats FIT Hon Teng on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FIT Hon Teng

FIT Hon Teng Limited develops, produces, and sells interconnect solutions and related products in Taiwan, the United States, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Intermediate Products and Consumer Products. The company provides RF antenna cable and module assemblies; coaxial, internal, external, RJ, wire harness, USB, E/M, EM, flat, high speed, power, ribbon, SAS, and S-ATA cable assemblies; light source products; backplane, card, edge card, memory, high speed, input/output, power, and wire to board/board to wire connectors; sockets and terminal blocks; and wired headsets, speaker systems, and power accessories. It also engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and sale of batteries and acoustic components; manufacturing and sale of metal processing machinery and equipment; development, manufacturing, and sale of optoelectronics technology; development and testing of new energy automobiles charging systems; sale of precision mechanical and technological electronic products, optoelectronics, consumer electronics, and connectivity solutions products; research, development, production, processing, and sale of smart and automation equipment, electronic-specific and testing equipment, tools, dies, and related parts; and development of new technologies in the field of dynamic loudspeakers. In addition, the company provides optical communication modules and high-speed cables; technology transfer and consulting, and technical services; and software solutions for water consumption. It offers its products under the Belkin, Wemo, and Phyn brand names. The company was formerly known as New Wing International Holdings Limited and changed its name to FIT Hon Teng Limited in June 2013. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in New Taipei City, Taiwan. Foxconn FIT Hon Teng Limited is a subsidiary of Foxconn (Far East) Limited.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology. This segment also provides thyratrons and rectifiers, power tubes, ignitrons, magnetrons, phototubes, microwave generators, ultracapacitor modules, and liquid crystal display monitors under the Amperex, Cetron, and National brands. The Green Energy Solutions segment offers design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics and aftermarket, and technical service and repair services for various applications, such as wind, solar, hydrogen, and electric vehicles; and other power management applications that support green solutions including synthetic diamond manufacturing. The Canvys segment provides custom display solutions, which includes touch screens, protective panels, custom enclosures, All-In-One computers, specialized cabinet finishes and application specific software packages, and certification services. The Healthcare segment provides diagnostic imaging replacement parts for CT and MRI systems, replacement CT and MRI tubes, CT service training, MRI and RF amplifiers, hydrogen thyratrons, klystrons, magnetrons, flat panel detector upgrades, pre-owned CT systems, and additional replacement solutions. It serves energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in LaFox, Illinois.

