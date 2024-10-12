Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.15.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $93.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.76. Five Below has a one year low of $64.87 and a one year high of $216.18. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $830.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.95 million. Five Below had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 18.16%. Equities research analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 18,100.0% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

