Flare (FLR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $731.35 Million

Flare (FLR) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. Over the last seven days, Flare has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Flare coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flare has a total market capitalization of $731.35 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Flare Coin Profile

Flare’s genesis date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 102,605,394,233 coins and its circulating supply is 50,266,517,249 coins. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Flare is flare.network. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 102,598,351,385.64346 with 50,255,750,049.26644 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01474432 USD and is up 3.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $3,440,388.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

