FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLV) Trading Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLV – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $66.26 and last traded at $66.31. Approximately 754 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 11,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.47.

FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $165.51 million, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 6.5% during the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $939,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $1,659,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 8.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the period.

FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (QLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market-cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap equities. QLV was launched on Jul 15, 2019 and is managed by FlexShares.

