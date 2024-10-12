Fobi AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fobi AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 92.6% from the September 15th total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Fobi AI Stock Performance

Fobi AI stock remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 12,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05. Fobi AI has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.14.

Get Fobi AI alerts:

About Fobi AI

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Fobi AI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology and data intelligence company in North America and Europe. It provides software as a service; consulting and development services; and resells, refers, and licenses its products. The company also offers mobile wallet solutions, digital coupons, and customer insights solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Fobi AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fobi AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.