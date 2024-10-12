Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Short Interest Update

Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,719,700 shares, a decrease of 35.2% from the September 15th total of 7,282,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 87.2 days.

Fortescue Stock Up 4.4 %

FSUMF stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $13.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,784. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.62. Fortescue has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $19.90.

Fortescue Company Profile

Fortescue Ltd engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits; and rare earth elements. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

