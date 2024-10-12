Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Short Interest Update

Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,719,700 shares, a decrease of 35.2% from the September 15th total of 7,282,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 87.2 days.
Fortescue Stock Up 4.4 %
FSUMF stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $13.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,784. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.62. Fortescue has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $19.90.
Fortescue Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fortescue
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- What is Put Option Volume?
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.