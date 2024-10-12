Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FTRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI cut Fortrea from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Fortrea from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fortrea from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Fortrea from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Fortrea from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortrea has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.70.

Fortrea Price Performance

Shares of FTRE stock opened at $18.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Fortrea has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $41.02. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.97.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.08 million. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 10.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortrea will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortrea

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fortrea in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Fortrea by 152.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortrea by 2,515.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

About Fortrea

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

